Shops shut in Tamil Nadu to protest custody death of trader, son; HC seeks report

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court asked the police to submit its report on Friday. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court asked the police to submit its report on Friday.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the police on the alleged custodial killing of a man and his son near Thoothukudi district that has sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu. P Jeyaraj (63) and his son J Fennix (31), both traders, were taken into custody on Friday for allegedly violating lockdown rules. They were later shifted from a sub-jail to a hospital, where they died. Their relatives have alleged that both were thrashed and tortured by police personnel in custody.

The incident, which prompted a strike by traders and shop owners in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, was being heard in the high court after the family of the victims sought its intervention. On Tuesday, too, several people had hit the streets in Sathankulam, a town near Thoothukudi, to protest the alleged torture and killing.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court asked the police to submit its report on Friday. The government has also ordered a judicial probe into the matter. Justices P N Prakash and B Pugalendi of the division bench wanted the state police chief J K Tripathy to appear before the court on Wednesday, despite Tuticorin SP Arun Balagopal and IG South zone K P Shanmuga Rajeswaran, being present. DGP Tripathy was not able to come as he had an urgent meeting in Chennai, the court was told.

The victims’ family sought murder charges against two police sub-inspectors, who were placed under suspension on Tuesday. The kin said they would not accept the bodies till their demand was heeded.

The post-mortem examination was carried out at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital in the presence of a magistrate.

According to senior police officer, the preliminary inquiry has found “serious lapses” by the local officers. “On Friday, a police team visited the victims’ shop and warned them about following lockdown timings. They obeyed, but allegedly made some critical remarks. An auto driver overheard their comments and informed a police officer, which led to their custody and severe torture,” this officer said on Tuesday.

An officer under the district administration had said both father and son were tortured.

The local officer said an inquiry by the SP office revealed that there were 13-15 officers at the station when the incident happened.

“When the inspector and other officers started beating the father, his son questioned this. There are two versions—one that the son was beaten when he questioned the attack on his father, and another version saying the son tried to stop the inspector from using force to prevent the torture on his father.

However, this led to a brutal torture session on father and son at the station. They were remanded in Kovilpatti sub-jail under Sections 188, 383 and 506 (II). Then they were shifted to Kovilpatti government hospital as their condition worsened. The son died on Monday night and father died early Tuesday,” the officer said on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd