Kerala eases Covid curbs: Shops, offices allowed to function six days a week

The curbs have been lifted following expert opinions in the matter and the concerns regarding the effect of prolonged closure of establishments on livelihood, the order has stated. (Photo: PTI)

With Opposition parties and traders targeting the Kerala government over prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government Wednesday announced easing of curbs with shops, markets, banks, offices and factories allowed to function six days a week.

The fresh relaxations would come into effect from August 5, the order, issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy, said.

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 22,414 fresh Covid cases pushing the total infection caseload to 34,71,563, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,211 after 108 more deaths.

As per the revised guidelines, financial institutions, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and other establishments can also now function from Monday to Saturday. However, all these establishments are to display the status of vaccination of employees and the number of customers permitted at a time. The onus is also on the owner of such establishments to avoid crowding inside and outside the shop.

Enforcement agencies will conduct checks and take action to ensure the same, an official notification said.

Establishments in the public sector, including government offices, PSUs, companies, autonomous organisations, commissions etc. can function from Monday to Friday.

Only those persons who have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine before two weeks, or who possess RT-PCR negative certificate taken 72 hours before will be allowed inside shops and other establishments.

To prevent crowding, all shops and other establishments can operate from 7 am to 9 pm. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed online delivery till 9.30 pm.

All public and private vehicles are permitted with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

It is also permitted to conduct all competitive, recruitment and university examinations/sports trials. However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, in-house dining in hotels and restaurants and so on would continue to remain closed, the order said, adding that malls can be permitted to open only for online delivery and educational institutions can be opened for imparting online education only.

Opinion | The Kerala challenge

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown has been announced for August 8 (Sunday), with only essential activities allowed during the day.

The curbs have been lifted following expert opinions in the matter and the concerns regarding the effect of prolonged closure of establishments on livelihood, the order has stated.

Earlier, announcing the relaxations in the state Assembly, Health Minister Veena George said a general suggestion that came up before the government was to adopt another scientific criteria along with the Test Positivity Rate (TPR). As part of this, it has been decided that the number of newly diagnosed cases per 1000 people of the total population should be considered, she said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3691), Thrissur (2912), Ernakulam (2663), Kozhikode (2502), Palakkad (1928), Kollam (1527), Kannur (1299), Kottayam (1208) and Thiruvananthapuram (1155).

There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent.