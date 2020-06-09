Shopian sees 2nd encounter in 24 hours, 4 militants killed

The encounter on Monday took place in the Pinjoora area of Shopian, about 15 km from Reban. (Representational) The encounter on Monday took place in the Pinjoora area of Shopian, about 15 km from Reban. (Representational)

Four Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

This was the second major operation within 24 hours in Shopian district. On Sunday, five Hizbul militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the district’s Reban area.

The encounter on Monday took place in the Pinjoora area of Shopian, about 15 km from Reban.

According to police officers, joint forces launched an operation in Pinjoora village and the gunfight began around 3.20 am on Monday. It ended about four hours later with the killing of the militants.

A security officer said two security personnel were injured in the gunfight.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express, “In another successful operation, we have killed four more terrorists in Shopian today. In less than 24 hours, we have killed nine terrorists, including two commanders, in South Kashmir. I congratulate Shopian Police for generation of specific intelligence and for prompt action by police and security forces which further resulted into these successful operations.”

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said in a release on Monday, “The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. However, as per credible sources, the killed terrorists belonged to proscribed terror outfit HM,” the release said.

Sources said one of the militants has been identified as Omar Dhobi, who was active since September 2018.

Major General A Sengupta, General Operation Commanding of south Kashmir-based Victor Force, told the media that the four militants killed were local residents.

“Last night again, we received a specific input from the J&K police. This was in the village of Pinjoora near Shopian with the presence of some notorious terrorists, who were harassing the civilians… in a four-hour operation which began at 3 in the morning, we neutralised four local terrorists in that area,” he said.

Stone-throwers clashed with security forces in Pinjoora during the operation on Monday morning.

J&K Police sends out alert about possible IED attack

Jammu: With 22 militants being killed in encounters over the past fortnight, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has alerted all its forces against possible IED attacks in the Union Territory.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said, “There are still reports that Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, directly controlled by agencies in Pakistan, are still making and using the IEDs… We have alerted our forces and units at all places and our effort will be to foil such militant attempts in future also.” Arun Sharma

