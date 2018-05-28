Shopian: Three jawans injured in IED blast

At least three soldiers were injured on Monday in an IED blast triggered by suspected militants in Jammu-Kashmir’s Shopian area, police said.

“Militants in the wee hours today blasted an IED when an Army vehicle was passing from the area on Turkwangan road near Zainpora in Shopian district,” a police spokesman said.

An army vechile passing through the area suffered damage due to the blast. The IED was placed near a water tank. The injured jawans have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

“It is learnt that militants after triggering the blast escaped from the spot. Bomb disposal squad deployed at the site of the blast recovered a second IED from the site,” he said.

The spokesman said sanitization of the area is underway to clear the track for vehicular movement.

with PTI inputs

