Thursday, June 14, 2018
Shopian: Three jawans injured in IED blast

A Casper vehicle of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was damaged in the IED blast triggered by militants in Zainapora area of Shopian district, an Army official said.

By: Express Web Desk | Srinagar | Updated: May 28, 2018 2:40:09 pm
At least three soldiers were injured on Monday in an IED blast triggered by suspected militants in Jammu-Kashmir’s Shopian area, police said.

“Militants in the wee hours today blasted an IED when an Army vehicle was passing from the area on Turkwangan road near Zainpora in Shopian district,” a police spokesman said.

An army vechile passing through the area suffered damage due to the blast. The IED was placed near a water tank. The injured jawans have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

“It is learnt that militants after triggering the blast escaped from the spot. Bomb disposal squad deployed at the site of the blast recovered a second IED from the site,” he said.

The spokesman said sanitization of the area is underway to clear the track for vehicular movement.

with PTI inputs

Buzzing Now