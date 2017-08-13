Shopian encounter: Two jawans killed, three injured during cordon and search operation

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen JS Sandhu, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to to two of its comrades who attained martyrdom during Counter Terrorist operations in Shopian. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen JS Sandhu, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to to two of its comrades who attained martyrdom during Counter Terrorist operations in Shopian. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Two jawans were killed and three others, including a captain, injured on Sunday in an encounter with militants at Awneera village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. A defence spokesman identified the slain Army men as Sepoy Ilayaraja P, a resident of Tamil Nadu, and Sepoy Gawai Sumedh Waman, a resident of Maharashtra.

Three militants were also killed after security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Saturday night to flush out militants hiding in the area. “Three militants have been killed in the encounter at Zainapora in Shopian,” Director General of Police (DGP), S P Vaid told PTI.

Vaid said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

A police official told news agency PTI that militants opened fire at the security forces while they were conducting searches.

Five soldiers were injured in the gunfight yesterday and were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment. Two soldiers among them succumbed to injuries last night.

The operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained cordon of the area to stop the militants from fleeing. The gunfight resumed this morning and the three militants were killed.

