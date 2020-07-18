J&K: Three militants killed in Shopian encounter

Security personnel at Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam district on July 17, 2020. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Security personnel at Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam district on July 17, 2020. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A day after a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander was among three militants killed in a gunbattle in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, at least three militants Saturday were shot dead in an encounter with security forces in neighbouring Shopian district.

Police officials said the encounter broke out at Amshipora area of Shopian early on Saturday morning.

An Army statement issued in Srinagar confirmed that three militants had been killed in the operation.

“Joint Operation was launched today early morning. The Security Forces were fired upon while laying the cordon, from the cow shed of the lone house in the orchard. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress,” the Army said.

Police said identification of the slain militants was being done.

In Kulgam on Friday morning, three JeM militants were killed in an encounter. One of them was a foreigner, identified as Waleed, who, according to the police, was an IED expert.

At least six militants have been killed in two days, and a total of 136 militants so far this year.

