Shopian encounter: Brief exchange of fire with militants, area cordoned off

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area this morning following information about the presence of militants. 

A brief exchange of firing took place between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday morning, the Jammu & Kashmir police said.

On April 25, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a pre-dawn gunbattle at Bijbehara area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Till last week’s encounter, the number of militant deaths stood at 71 this year.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

