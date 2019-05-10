Toggle Menu
J&K: One militant killed in Shopian encounter, weapons seized

Shopian encounter: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot and that the identity of the slain militant is being ascertained.

J&K encounter, shopian encounter, militant killed in shopian, J&K police, J&K news
At least one militant was killed in a brief encounter in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Taking to Twitter, the police said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, the police added.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

