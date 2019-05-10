J&K: One militant killed in Shopian encounter, weapons seized

At least one militant was killed in a brief encounter in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Taking to Twitter, the police said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.
The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, the police added.
In a brief exchange of #fire, 01 #terrorist killed in #Shopian. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identity & #affiliation being ascertained. Information is #preliminary in nature. @JmuKmrPolice @Sandeep_IPS_JKP
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 10, 2019
This is a developing story. More details awaited.