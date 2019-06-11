J-K: Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the security forces who retaliated.

On Saturday, a militant was killed in a gun battle in Anantnag.

On Friday, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who joined militant ranks were among four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) men killed in Pulwama district. Shabir Ahmad Dar and Mohammad Salman Khan, residents of Pulwama and Shopian districts respectively, were killed less than 24 hours after they abandoned their posts. J&K police said after deserting, the SPOs had become the members of JeM and were killed in an encounter.