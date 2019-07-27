J&K: Top Jaish commander among two killed in Shopian encounter

Toggle Menu
Munna Lahori, hailed from Pakistan and was known for making improvised explosive devices (IED). He was responsible for "a series of civilian killings in Kashmir".

The duo was killed after a night-long operation by forces. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

A senior Jaish-e-Mohammad commander was among two militants killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday. The spokesperson for the J&K Police said the militant, Munna Lahori, hailed from Pakistan and was known for making improvised explosive devices (IED). He was responsible for “a series of civilian killings in Kashmir”.

The police said the militant group had used Lahori for recruitments in the region.

The second militant killed was also from the JeM. The duo was killed after a night-long operation by forces.

“Top most Jaish commander of South Kashmir Munna Lahori/Bihari from Pakistan killed this morning along with his local associate after a night long operation,” a police spokesman said. He added that the militant, from Pakistan, was known for IED making and responsible for a series of civilian killing in the local area.

“JeM had used him for recruitment also in the belt,” the spokesperson said.

