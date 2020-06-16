J-K: Three militants killed in Shopian encounter

According to the police, the encounter broke out at the Turkwangam area of Shopian. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) According to the police, the encounter broke out at the Turkwangam area of Shopian. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Two AK rifles and one INSAS rifle have been recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the encounter broke out at the Turkwangam area of Shopian. “Three terrorists eliminated. Two AK-47 and one INSAS recovered till now. Joint Operation in progress,” Col.Rajesh Kalia, Srinagar-based defense spokesperson said.

Last week, 14 militants were killed in three encounters in Shopian.

The last encounter took place at Sugoo area of Shopian in the early hours of Wednesday after joint forces cordoned off the area on the basis of intelligence input. Five Hizbul militants were killed in the gunfight.

On June 7, five Hizbul militants were killed in a gunfight in the Shopian’s Reban area. And on June 8, four Hizbul militants were gunned down in Pinjoora area of the district.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd