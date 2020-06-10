J-K: Two militants killed in Shopian encounter, third gunfight this week

The encounter broke out in Sugoo area of Shopian this morning (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) The encounter broke out in Sugoo area of Shopian this morning (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Two militants were killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday morning. This is the third operation in Shopian since Sunday in which 11 militants have been killed so far.

The encounter broke out in Sugoo area of Shopian this morning, the police said.

On Sunday, five Hizbul militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the district’s Reban area. On Monday, four other Hizbul militants were killed in the Pinjoora area of Shopian, about 15 km from Reban.

After Monday’s encounter, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express, “In another successful operation, we have killed four more terrorists in Shopian today. In less than 24 hours, we have killed nine terrorists, including two commanders, in South Kashmir. I congratulate Shopian Police for generation of specific intelligence and for prompt action by police and security forces which further resulted into these successful operations.”

Sources said one of the militants killed has been identified as Omar Dhobi, who was active since September 2018.

Major General A Sengupta, General Operation Commanding of south Kashmir-based Victor Force, told the media that the four militants killed were local residents. “Last night again, we received a specific input from the J&K police. This was in the village of Pinjoora near Shopian with the presence of some notorious terrorists, who were harassing the civilians… in a four-hour operation which began at 3 in the morning, we neutralised four local terrorists in that area,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd