Shopian: 5 militants killed in overnight op; civilian also dead

A civilian in Shopian’s Ganawpora, who was reportedly part of a group of protesters against the security operation, also received bullet injuries. (Source: ANI) A civilian in Shopian’s Ganawpora, who was reportedly part of a group of protesters against the security operation, also received bullet injuries. (Source: ANI)

A JOINT team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF personnel killed five militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian in an overnight operation that began on Friday and ended on Saturday. A civilian in Shopian’s Ganawpora, who was reportedly part of a group of protesters against the security operation, also received bullet injuries. He succumbed later.

The Army said the man, Bilal Ahmad Khan, died in crossfire during the operation. Villagers denied this and alleged that as local youths took to streets in protest after funeral of the militants, the forces opened fire directly on them, killing Bilal and injuring two others. One of the injured is critical, they said. Soon after the funeral, many youths began throwing stones at the forces. Residents said more than 20 protesters were injured near the encounter site when security personnel opened fire to keep protestors away.

The police said the militants killed were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al-Badr outfits — four of them came from Shopian, and one was a resident of Yannar village in Pahalgam. On Friday, after receiving inputs about presence of militants in Kiloora, Shopian, security forces cordoned off the village. According to officials, as the forces zeroed in on the target house, militants opened fire from inside in an attempt to break the cordon and escape. The forces returned fire, triggering an encounter.

One militant was killed on Friday night in the initial gunfight. The operation continued throughout the night and ended Saturday. After search and sanitisation operation, the forces recovered bodies of four more militant from the encounter site, officials said.

In a statement, the police said: “During the search, terrorists hiding inside a house fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, thereby establishing contact with the terrorists (and) leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, five terrorists were killed.” The slain militants were identified as Umar Nazir Malik and Waqar Ahmad (of Malikgund, Shopian), Ajaz Ahmad Paul (Losedanow, Shopian), Arshad Ahmad Khan (Ganawpora, Shopian) and Arif Ahmad (Pahalgam).

Later in the day, people from different parts of south Kashmir converged on Shopian to participate in funeral of the militants. At Malikgund, Naveed Jatt, one of the most-wanted Lashkar militants, appeared at the funeral and offered “gun salute”. A group of militants came to the funeral at Ganawpora as well.

About the death of the civilian, Bilal Ahmad, Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said: “Around 1500 hours, Army troops came under fire from terrorists near Ganawpora orchards. (The) troops immediately retaliated. In the crossfire, one civilian unfortunately got injured, who later succumbed to injury.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App