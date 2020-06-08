J-K: Encounter underway in Shopian, second in 24 hours

Police officers said that based on an input about the presence of militants in the area, a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Reban area of Shopian. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Police officers said that based on an input about the presence of militants in the area, a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Reban area of Shopian. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

An encounter between militants and security forces is underway in South Kashmir’s Shopian.

“Encounter has started at #Pinjora area of #Shopain. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police zone said on Twitter on early Monday morning.

The gunfight comes a day after five militants were killed in an encounter in Reban village of Shopian district on Sunday. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express: “We have killed five terrorists in today’s operation in Shopian. It was a clean operation. Such operations will continue.”

The identities of the militants have not yet been disclosed but police said they probably belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and one of them was likely a top commander.

Police officers said that based on an input about the presence of militants in the area, a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Reban area of Shopian. While a search was on, militants opened fire at the security forces, triggering a gunbattle around 8.30 am.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd