Shooter Jaspal Rana’s mother dies days after his death

Shyama Devi had reportedly been battling multiple health issues and was admitted to hospital a few days after her son's death. (Photo: X/@pushkardhami)

Barely over two weeks after Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana’s death due to cardiac complications, his mother, Shyama Devi, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness and hospitalisation, PTI reported. The day also marked what would have been Rana’s 50th birthday.

The back-to-back losses have dealt another blow to the Rana family. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences, saying the death of Shyama Devi, wife of former minister Narayan Singh Rana and mother of the late Padma Shri awardee, was “extremely sorrowful”.

“In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. May the Lord grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this unbearable sorrow,” Dhami said in a post on X.