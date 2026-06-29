Shooter Jaspal Rana’s mother dies days after his death

Barely over two weeks after Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana’s death due to cardiac complications, his mother, Shyama Devi, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness and hospitalisation, PTI reported. The day also marked what would have been Rana’s 50th birthday.
The back-to-back losses have dealt another blow to the Rana family. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences, saying the death of Shyama Devi, wife of former minister Narayan Singh Rana and mother of the late Padma Shri awardee, was “extremely sorrowful”.
“In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. May the Lord grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this unbearable sorrow,” Dhami said in a post on X.
श्री नारायण सिंह राणा जी की धर्मपत्नी एवं प्रसिद्ध भारतीय निशानेबाज, पद्मश्री स्व. जसपाल राणा जी की पूज्य माताजी के निधन का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।
इस कठिन घड़ी में मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें… pic.twitter.com/KISVtyLqJL
— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 28, 2026
Shyama Devi had reportedly been battling multiple health issues and was admitted to hospital a few days after her son’s death.
Jaspal Rana died on June 12 at the age of 49 after suffering cardiac complications. He had reportedly fallen ill while returning with the Indian contingent from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany, and underwent an emergency procedure to clear a cardiac blockage after landing in New Delhi.
He is survived by his wife Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, sister Sushma Singh and brother Subhash Rana.
One of India’s greatest pistol shooters, Rana later became a highly successful coach. He was serving as the high-performance coach of the Indian pistol shooting team and played a key role in guiding Manu Bhaker to her historic twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.
His most celebrated achievement as a shooter came at the 2006 Doha Asian Games, where he won three gold medals and one silver, while also equalling the then world record, PTI reported.