Kerala BJP backs Christian leader in standoff with Catholic Church over ‘Congress tilt’

The Kerala BJP has rallied behind its Christian leader Shone George, who is in a standoff with the Catholic Church over allegations that bishops instructed voters to support the Congress in the Assembly elections.

Shone, one of the party’s state vice presidents, had flayed the Catholic Church’s anti-BJP stand over the FCRA amendment Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha days before the Kerala elections. Although put on hold, the Bill has triggered outrage among Christian Churches, especially the influential Catholic segment, casting a shadow over the BJP’s outreach.

Shone and his father P C George on Friday alleged that the Kanjirappally bishop had directed nuns to vote for Congress in the April 9 elections. Shone is the BJP candidate in the Catholic heartland of Pala, while his father is contesting from nearby Poonjar. Catholic Church-run daily Deepika also came out against the George family’s stand on the FCRA issue, where they argued the Bill would bring more transparency in handling foreign funds.