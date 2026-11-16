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Sholay to Krrish: Meet faces behind Iran’s Bollywood memes taking aim at Donald Trump

Diplomats posted in Delhi are using Indian songs, film dialogues and pop culture to engage with global audience amid the West Asia war.

Sholay to Krrish: Meet faces behind Iran’s Bollywood memes taking aim at Trump(Left) Omid Babelian, Mahdi Esfandiari at the Iranian embassy in Delhi.
AI Narration
Written by: Shubhajit Roy
6 min readNew DelhiNov 16, 2026 06:04 AM IST First published on: Nov 16, 2026 at 05:55 AM IST

The Persians have a saying, “harf-e delam rā zadi”, which loosely translates as “you took the words right out of my mouth”. Today, it’s at the heart of a string of Iranian memes from Delhi that have gone viral.

Whether it is US President Donald Trump as a heartbroken Aamir Khan in Dangal; being dumped in the “hazardous waste” bin after the midterm poll results; attired as Napoleon Bonaparte walking the plank with knives at his back and with Ranbir Kapoor singing “achcha chalta hoon, dua mein yaad rakhna… (farewell, remember me in your prayers)” — the X handle @Iran_in_India has taken aim where the country’s Shahab-3 missiles cannot: at the heart of the public.

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years... Read More

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