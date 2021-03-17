Shocked to see women in ripped jeans, says Uttarakhand CM; Congress, DCW slam him

The newly elected Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, has landed himself in a controversy after he criticised women wearing ripped jeans, wondering “what example they set up before their children and the society”.

The CM made the remarks while speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Detailing an incident on-board a flight, Rawat said he was shocked to see a woman, with two children, wearing ripped jeans. Questioning how she could run an NGO, he wondered what kind of a message would such a woman impart to her children and the society.

His comments did not go down well with many.

Commenting on a news report regarding the CM’s remark, the All India Mahila Congress on Wednesday tweeted: “Message is in your eyes, Mr BJP Uttarakhand CM, not in women wearing jeans !”

Mahila Congress National Secretary Aiyshwarya Mahadev in a statement on Wednesday said the “BJP has reinforced its misogynistic, patriarchal and oppressive mindset yet again with the statement of Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat” and added that he was “following his leader – PM Modi”.

BJP has reinforced its misogynistic, patriarchal & oppressive mindset yet again; with the statement of Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. He was following his leader — PM Modi High time sanctity of Constitutional post is upheld & apology tendered.

“The BJP is blaming, shaming and vilifying women to cover up for their pathetic record in ensuring the safety and security of the women of this country,” the statement read.

Condemning Rawat’s remarks, the Congress also demanded a strong and unequivocal apology from the CM.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal too slammed the Uttarakhand CM for his remarks.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal slams Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat for his shameful comments on 'girls wearing ripped jeans' "Shocked to see women in ripped jeans, what message are they sending to the society" – Tirath Singh Rawat in a viral video

Congress leader Garima Dasauni, in a tweet, said that being a chief minister does not give Rawat the right to comment on anyone’s lifestyle and further condemned his remarks.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand last Wednesday after the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat was the party chief in Uttarakhand in 2013-15 and also an MLA from the state in the past. Rawat was also the first education minister of the newly formed state of Uttarakhand.