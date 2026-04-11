‘Shocked’ to see officials he suspended still working at Mining Directorate, J-K Deputy CM demands probe

Surinder Choudhary also alleged irregularities in the directorate — which comes under him — calling it “a fish market and a source of illegal mining”.

Jammu & Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister and Mining Minister Surinder Choudhary has slammed the Director Geology and Mining for retaining officials he had suspended or transferred, demanding an inquiry.

Speaking to the media after a visit, Chaudhary, who holds the portfolios of Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour & Employment, and Skill Development, said he was “shocked” to see officials who had been suspended or transferred following “serious allegations” still working there. He also alleged irregularities in the directorate — which comes under him — calling it “a fish market and a source of illegal mining”.

“It seems illegal mining is being encouraged and patronized from within the Directorate of Mining, Jammu,” he said. “Neither the director nor the joint director was in office when he went, having gone to attend a meeting with the chief secretary in the civil secretariat. I’m going to the secretariat and will call the director and the joint director to find out how these officials still work in the Directorate.”