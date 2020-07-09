Shocked to know deletion of important topics like secularism from syllabus: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee (File) Mamata Banerjee (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday strongly objected to CBSE’s decision to drop important topics like citizenship, federalism and secularism from Class 11 curriculum and appealed to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry not to curtail important lessons at any cost.

Using her Twitter handle, Banerjee said, “Shocked to know that the Central Government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during the Covid crisis.”

Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis.

We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren’t curtailed at any cost. https://t.co/pkBaVI4VKM — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 8, 2020

“We strongly object to this and appeal the HRD Ministry to ensure these vital lessons aren’t curtailed at any cost,” added the chief minister.

As part of rationalising its syllabus in view of the Covid-19 situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday “completely deleted” chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21.

Apart from these, sub-sections, including ‘Why do we need Local Governments?’ and ‘Growth of Local Government in India’, have also been removed from the curriculum.

The deletions were made on the direction of the HRD ministry which asked the CBSE to reduce the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent to make up for the academic loss caused by the pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools.

Meanwhile, Banerjee lashed out at the Opposition for levelling corruption charges in the Amphan relief operation against the TMC and claimed that no migrant labourer has left West Bengal as the state government cares for the people. “Show me any state that gives 100% free ration for a year,” she said.

The CM took a dig at the BJP and said that it does not come forward to help when its south Kolkata president and his mother tested positive for coronavirus recently.

“The BJP office didn’t even come forward when he sought help. I took initiative and got them admitted to the hospital,” she said.

Drawing a comparison between the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and the state government’s Swasthya Sathi scheme, Banerjee said: “In Ayushman Bharat, they (Centre) will only offer 40 per cent help, and take full credit, whereas Swasthya Sathi gives 100 per cent help to people,” she said.

Facing protests over irregularities in the Amphan relief work, the chief minister alleged that the erstwhile Left Front government’s legacy of corruption is to be blamed for the situation and asserted that such malpractices have been checked to a large extent under her rule.

“During the CPI(M) regime, 100 per cent of the funds were stolen at the panchayat level. We have managed to reduce it by 90 per cent. It will take some more time. But, remember, I do not spare my partymen either,” she said.

She said Opposition parties Bengal are trying to politicise “small incidents” regarding misappropriation of funds. “There are 341 blocks in the state, several municipalities and towns. A few small incidents have been reported from three places,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd