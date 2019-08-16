‘Shocked’, says Priyanka Gandhi on acquittals in Pehlu Khan lynching case

Two days after all six men accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan were acquitted by a local court in Rajasthan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was shocked at the court verdict. She said she hoped the Congress-led state government’s new law against lynching would “set a good example” in getting justice for the victim’s family.

“The lower court decision in the Pehlu Khan case is shocking. There should be no place for inhumaneness in our country and the murder by a mob is a heinous crime,” Priyanka tweeted.

“The Rajasthan government’s initiative to enact a law against mob killing is commendable. It is hoped that a good example of this will be set by providing justice in the Pehlu Khan case,” she added.

???????? ????? ?????? ???? ?????? ????? ?? ????? ????? ????? ?? ??? ??????? ??? ??? ?? ?? ???? ??? ????? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ????? ?????? ??? ???? ?????? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 16, 2019

A court in Alwar district Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the case that dates back to 2017. Khan was thrashed on April 1, 2017, by a mob near Behror after he was accused of transporting cows from Jaipur. His two sons were with him at the time of the incident.

The Rajasthan government has said it will challenge the acquittal.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly had passed a Bill on August 5 against mob lynching which make them cognisable, non–bailable and non-compoundable offences with life imprisonment and fine up to Rs 5 lakh.