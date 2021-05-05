Shocked at father’s death due to Covid, daughter throws herself into pyre

Sometime after the pyre was lit around 4 pm, Chandrakala jumped into the flames, while other relatives rushed to pull her away. (Representative image: Reuters)

Distraught over her father’s death due to Covid, a 34-year-old woman is critical after she jumped on her father’s funeral pyre in Barmer’s Rai Colony on Tuesday, police said.

“Damodar Sharda, 73, had passed away earlier in the day due to Covid 19. In the evening, his daughter, Chandra Kala, 34, insisted on going for his cremation and the relatives eventually yielded,” said Prem Prakash, SHO, Kotwali police station, Barmer.

Prakash said that sometime after the pyre was lit around 4 pm, Chandrakala jumped into the flames, while other relatives rushed to pull her away. Bheru Singh, who is associated with the Shamshaan Ghat Vikas Samiti, said that as Chandrakala threw herself into the pyre, her sister Pinky rushed to save her. “Pinky tried to pull her away but Chandrkala threw herself back into the pyre,” Singh said, adding that the family should have been “more cautious.”

“She was taken to a hospital in Barmer with over 60 per cent burns. The hospital then referred her to Jodhpur where she is critical,” SHO Prakash said.

Singh said that despite the deceased being Covid-19 positive, the family did not go to the designated spot and insisted on cremating him at the public crematorium. “The deceased’s relatives squabbled with the Shamshan Ghat samiti members when we objected,” Singh said.