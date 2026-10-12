‘Mohan ji became CM because of their votes’: Shivraj takes on MP govt over demolition of tribal homes

Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the destruction of the families’ homes as the crushing of years of hard work by poor tribal farmers. (Express Photo)

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday publicly confronted the Madhya Pradesh Government over the demolition of tribal families’ houses in a village in Sehore district, questioning why people who had voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections had been targeted.

The demolition reportedly affected 12 families belonging to the Barela tribal community in Kosmi village in Budhni, Chouhan’s former Assembly constituency. Their crops were also damaged, and a well was filled with soil.

The Forest Department said it undertook the operation to remove alleged encroachments.

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“This is a conspiracy by some officials to malign the party. We win because of their votes, and Mohan ji became chief minister because of their votes. This is truly very painful for me,” Chouhan said.