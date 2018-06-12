Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Rs 30,000 crore reached farmers in one year

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claimed that nearly Rs 30,000 crore reached farmers’ bank accounts in the last one year.

Though Chouhan did not give the full break-up of the amount disbursed to farmers, he listed Mukhymantri Krishak Samruddhi Yojana, disbursal of cash incentive over and above the minimum support price, drought relief and crop insurance as heads under which the largesse was doled out. He said this while addressing farmers, women and students in his periodical address ‘Dil Se’.

READ | Madhya Pradesh to get board to help farmers export: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The state government has taken several populist measures and announced sops even as the Congress has been trying to portray the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh as anti-farmer.

The CM also announced that his government would move a Bill to provide legal backing to Ladli Laxmi, a scheme under which more than 27.8 lakh have benefited. The beneficiaries get periodical cash assistance and are entitled to Rs 1 lakh when they turn 21.The legislation will provide continuity to the scheme.

More than 22,000 students who scored 75 per cent or more marks in board exams got Rs 25,000 each to buy laptops.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App