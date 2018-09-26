Shivraj Singh Chouhan ridicules Rahul Gandhi as ‘fun machine’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Days after Rahul Gandhi ridiculed him as ‘ghoshana machine’ at a rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched his sharpest attack at the Congress leader, calling him “fun machine” and wanting to know why does he not release photographs of his foreign visits on the sly.

“Rahul Baba was here…called me ghoshna machine. He should know only those people make announcements who can fulfill them, ones who are driven by welfare of people. But you are a fun machine,” the CM said and rattled off many announcements and how he implemented them.

“He thinks country as entertainment and treats politics as tamasha,” Chouhan said, referring to the Congress leader’s hug and wink act in Parliament. “I thought probably it was a mistake and that he must be mature now. But then he again winked in Bhopal,” he said, referring to Gandhi’s wink during his last visit when he stopped at a tea stall during his road show in the state capital.

Chouhan said Gandhi came to Bhopal as Shiv Bhakt and the photographs of his visit to Kailash Mansarovar went viral. “Videsh me jaate ho. Kaha kaha jaate ho kya karte ho. Uske photo bhi kabhi viral kijiye (you go abroad. You should also circulate photographs of the places you visit and what you do there),” the CM said.

Taking a dig at Rahul for talking issues of farmers, the CM wondered if he has ever been to a farm and knows whether radish grows underground or above. He also talked about National Herald case and scams during the UPA regime as “2G, 3G and jijaji”. But when it came to the prime minister, Chouhan reiterated that he was the gift of god to the country and his partnership with BJP chief Amit Shah as “adbhut”.

