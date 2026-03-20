Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews crop situation amid fears of unseasonal rain affecting wheat target

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday reviewed the crop situation in the country following hailstorms and unseasonal rain across several parts of the country, and directed officials to conduct a thorough and scientific assessment so that insurance claims can be processed accurately.

Briefing the media after a review meeting with officials, Chouhan said, “Today, I conducted a comprehensive review of the entire agricultural landscape of the country. This review focused particularly on the adverse impact of the weather—specifically, unseasonal rainfall in several states occurring at a time when crops were ripe and ready for harvest. Not only did it rain, but many areas also experienced hailstorms, resulting in damage to the crops.”

“We have decided to establish immediate contact with the state governments to identify the specific locations where damage has occurred due to hailstorms. Furthermore, excessive rainfall often causes standing crops to lodge (flatten) on the ground, leading to further losses,” Chouhan said.

“While state governments do provide assistance through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), I have instructed all officials overseeing the Crop Insurance Scheme to engage in immediate dialogue and coordination with the states. This is to ensure that ‘crop cutting experiments’ are conducted properly and that the extent of the damage can be accurately assessed,” he said.

“If a farmer has suffered losses, a thorough and scientific assessment must be carried out so that their insurance claims can be processed accurately, thereby enabling us to extend necessary assistance to our farmer brothers and sisters,” he said.

Chouhan said the meteorological department informed him that two additional western disturbances are likely to occur in the near future.

“I have issued instructions to remain vigilant regarding this situation, and we have also held extensive discussions on the specific advisories that can be issued to the farming community,” he said.

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Hailstorms and unseasonal rains have been reported from several parts of the country at a time when wheat, the biggest rabi season crop, is ready for harvesting in several states. The unseasonal rains are likely to affect the wheat output.

The government has set a wheat production target of 119 million tonnes during the rabi 2025 season, which is 1.26 per cent higher than last year’s output of 117.51 million tonnes.

Wheat is the second largest crop (after paddy) in terms of area coverage. In 2023-24, the area under wheat cultivation stood at 318.33 lakh hectares. Uttar Pradesh is the top wheat-producing state in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra. As per the details available on the Central Food Grains Procurement Portal, wheat procurement reached 29.98 million tonnes during Rabi Marketing Season 2025-26, with Rs 71,758 crore MSP payment made to 23.54 lakh farmers across 11 states.