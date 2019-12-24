Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Pan-India NRC after detailed discussion

BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File) BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has not held any discussions on a pan-India NRC, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said discussions over the exercise are on, and it will be implemented but only after “detailed discussions and simplification”.

“NRC will be implemented but after detailed discussions it will be so simplified that be it anyone from any religion or path, they won’t be face difficulties. We are saying this clearly. The honourable Prime Minister, the honourable Home Minister has made this clear),” Chouhan told reporters at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur.

Modi on Sunday had said that since his government first came into power in 2014, there has been no discussion or talk on NRC. However, Chouhan on Monday said that discussions were on.

“Discussions are going on about NRC. Suggestions have been sought but there is an effort to spread myths… Even the draft of NRC hasn’t come yet,” said Chouhan, adding that the new citizenship law and the NRC are two different things.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji and Sonia Gandhi ji why they are opposing the citizenship law. If they had to oppose, why didn’t Sonia Gandhi ji present her side during the discussion for this Bill? Discussions were held on the Bill, our Home Minister replied to every question but madam (Sonia) remained silent,” said Chouhan.

