Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as CM today for fourth term

BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gopal Bhargava and others celebrate after CM Kamal Nath’s resignation. (PTI) BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gopal Bhargava and others celebrate after CM Kamal Nath’s resignation. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader and party vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for a fourth term on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan at 9 pm.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP legislature party is likely to elect Chouhan as its leader at a meeting later in the evening. Two central BJP observers will attend the meet through video-conferencing from Delhi due to the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.

In fact, several names were doing the rounds on who could lead the next BJP government, including that of Union Minister Narendra Tomar. However, party sources had said Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading the race.

However, a section of party leaders is opposed to Chouhan being appointed again on the ground that he has occupied the chair for a long time and that the party lost the 2018 election.

The 15-month-old Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed last week when Chief Minister Kamal Nath chose to resign ahead of a trust vote ordered by the Supreme Court a day earlier to end the uncertainty in the state following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. With this, the strength of the house also got reduced to 222, trimming the majority mark to 104. In the current situation, BJP has a majority in the house, with 107 MLAs. The BSP has two MLAs, the SP one while there are four independents. All these MLAs had extended support to the Congress during the formation of government in December 2018.

The resignation of the Congress MLAs and their possible defection into the BJP in the ensuing bypolls come in the backdrop of the departure of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress. An influential leader in the Gwalior-Chambal belt and instrumental in the victory of the Congress in the region in 2018, Scindia crossed over into the BJP after he was reportedly snubbed by Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

The 22 Congress rebels who had resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly earlier this month officially joined the BJP on Saturday in the national capital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd