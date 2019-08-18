Shivraj Chouhan equates Modi, Shah to ‘Krishna and Arjun’, calls Rahul ‘Ranchhod-das’

Lauding the Centre for scrapping special status to J&K by modifying Article 370, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday equated the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with “Lord Krishna and Arjun”, PTI reported.

Advertising

At the same time, Chouhan dubbed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi “‘Ranchhod Das (deserter) Gandhi” for “abandoning” the party after its successive debacles in the Lok Sabha elections. Last week, the Congress Working Committee appointed Sonia Gandhi as the interim president.

“The country is going ahead under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. They are busy in taking the

country forward like ‘Krishna’ and ‘Arjun’,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Superstar Rajnikanth too had likened the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “Krishna and Arjuna” while lauding the Centre’s J&k move.

Advertising

Training his guns on the Congress on being “confused” over how to react to the recent development in J&K, Chouhan demanded a statement from Sonia Gandhi.

“Congress leaders are speaking in different voices after the Centre in a historic move withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 wheres Sonia Gandhi has maintained silence over the issue. The Congress party is confused over how to react to the Centre’s decision,” Chouhan said during a press conference in Panaji.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Chouhan said, “Rahul Gandhi has become ‘Ranchhod das Gandhi’ who abandoned his party after the Lok Sabha poll debacle though it was his duty to rebuild the organisation,” he said.

He also blamed the “wrong policies” of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for “sufferings of people” in Goa and J&K in the past. “Nehru’s wrong policies were responsible for Goa remaining under the Portuguese rule for several years even after India won independence,” he said.

(Inputs from PTI)