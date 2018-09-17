Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes announcements with same pace as Sachin made runs: Rahul Gandhi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes announcements with same pace as Sachin made runs: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made 21,000 announcements so far "but nothing happened".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 17, 2018 9:52:44 pm
Rahul gandhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sachin tendulkar, Shivraj Singh chouhan compared with tendulkar, Madhya Pradesh, India news, indian express news Rahul Gandhi alleged Madhya Pradesh ranks first in unemployment, rapes, malnutrition and crime against women.

Drawing a parallel between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said Chouhan makes announcements with the same pace as Tendulkar made runs.

“You all have known about Tendulkar. Whenever he played any innings, everybody was assured that he will score at least 50, 60, 70 or 100 runs. Here, in Madhya Pradesh, there is a run machine known as the state chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan who makes announcements with the same pace,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

The Congress president said Chouhan has made 21,000 announcements so far “but nothing happened”. Asking the gathering “What you have got?, Gandhi alleged Madhya Pradesh ranks first in unemployment, rapes, malnutrition and crime against women. He was addressing a public meeting in Bhopal after holding an 18-km roadshow to kickstart the Congress’ campaign for the assembly polls slated for later this year.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Climate change is real and it is making hurricanes worse. Here's how
Watch Now
Climate change is real and it is making hurricanes worse. Here's how
Buzzing Now
Advertisement