Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes announcements with same pace as Sachin made runs: Rahul Gandhi

Drawing a parallel between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said Chouhan makes announcements with the same pace as Tendulkar made runs.

“You all have known about Tendulkar. Whenever he played any innings, everybody was assured that he will score at least 50, 60, 70 or 100 runs. Here, in Madhya Pradesh, there is a run machine known as the state chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan who makes announcements with the same pace,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

The Congress president said Chouhan has made 21,000 announcements so far “but nothing happened”. Asking the gathering “What you have got?, Gandhi alleged Madhya Pradesh ranks first in unemployment, rapes, malnutrition and crime against women. He was addressing a public meeting in Bhopal after holding an 18-km roadshow to kickstart the Congress’ campaign for the assembly polls slated for later this year.

