On Kamal Nath’s letter to Lord Shiva, Shivraj Chouhan says such ‘shallow’ acts behind Congress’ downfall

Chouhan also alleged Nath had written the letter to Lord Shiva as Congress could not find any fault with him.

A day after Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath wrote an “open letter” to Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings for the people to end BJP’s “misrule” in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said such “shallow” tactics have led to the opposition party’s downfall. Chouhan also alleged Nath had written the letter to Lord Shiva as Congress could not find any fault with him.

“My friend in the Congress is opposing (us) for no reason. After being unable to find any fault with me, he wrote a letter to Lord Mahakal (Shiva). Such shallow acts have reduced the party to two small states of Punjab and Puducherry and wiping it out from rest of India,” Chouhan told reporters on the second day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Indore.

With less than five months to go for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Nath, in a letter, urged Lord Mahakaleshwar, a form of Lord Shiva, to bless the people of the state so that they vote out the BJP and end the nearly 15-year-old “misrule” of the saffron party. Nath alleged that under the BJP rule, farmers in Madhya Pradesh were committing suicide, girls were being raped, corruption was increasing and youths were unemployed.

On Congress’ charge that the state was reeling under a debt of Rs 1.90 lakh crore, Chouhan said the government could not leave development projects hanging. He further said the state qualified to take loans after meeting the Centre’s criteria. “It is a globally accepted practice to take loans for development. We can not wait till eternity to complete development projects,” Chouhan said.

Taking a dig at Congress for its plan to take out a public awareness campaign, Chouhan said the party should embark on an “Ekta Yatra (Unity March)” since it was ridden with internal conflicts. “Congress is a divided house. It needs to take out an Ekta Yatra,” the CM said.

