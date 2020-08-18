Govt jobs in Madhya Pradesh to be reserved only for state youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tuesday announced that his government would take legal steps to ensure public sector job appointments are reserved only for the state’s youth.

Chouhan held a meeting with his ministers and senior officials through video conferencing in connection with the implementation of announcements made in his Independence Day address.

“Our government has taken an important decision today. We will be taking necessary legal steps so that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh are only given to the state’s youth,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

In his I-Day speech on August 15, Chouhan had said preference would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state. He also said that his government was preparing a single database so that people of the state do not have to separately register for each scheme.

“We will put in place such a mechanism that will ensure employment to local youths on the basis of their mark-sheets of Class 10 and 12,” he had said.

He had also spoken about strongly fighting the case in the court in favour of increasing the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in the state.

