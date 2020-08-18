scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Top news

Govt jobs in Madhya Pradesh to be reserved only for state youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In his I-Day speech on August 15, Chouhan had said preference would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2020 1:21:46 pm
shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh jobsMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tuesday announced that his government would take legal steps to ensure public sector job appointments are reserved only for the state’s youth.

Chouhan held a meeting with his ministers and senior officials through video conferencing in connection with the implementation of announcements made in his Independence Day address.

“Our government has taken an important decision today. We will be taking necessary legal steps so that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh are only given to the state’s youth,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

1x1

In his I-Day speech on August 15, Chouhan had said preference would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state. He also said that his government was preparing a single database so that people of the state do not have to separately register for each scheme.

“We will put in place such a mechanism that will ensure employment to local youths on the basis of their mark-sheets of Class 10 and 12,” he had said.

He had also spoken about strongly fighting the case in the court in favour of increasing the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement