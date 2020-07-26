‘Don’t be afraid, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares Covid survival tips from hospital bed

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. (Photo: ANI) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, he said he was doing fine.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Chouhan spoke from his hospital ward apprising public about his health status. Assuring that there is no need to be scared of the virus, CM Chouhan said, “Get yourself tested as soon as you exhibit the symptoms, and start treatment immediately once you test positive. With this, you will surely win the battle against corona.”

Reminding about the golden rule of precaution against this infectious disease, he added, “The vital weapon to fight with is a mask and a distancing of two yards. (Everyone) Must use these weapons.”

On Saturday, Chouhan had himself disclosed on Twitter the news of testing positive for novel coronavirus. He wrote: “I was showing symptoms of Covid-19. I went through the tests and the results have proven to be positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me in recent days to get themselves tested. All those close to me should go into quarantine.”

“I will follow all the guidelines (as mandated by the government). As per the doctors’ advise, I shall go into quarantine. I appeal everyone to be careful since carelessness can make you get infected. I have always tried to remain safe but people have to meet me with regard to various issues,” he added.

He had also said he would henceforth hold his regular meetings via video-conference. “If treated on time, any Covid patient can recover easily. I hold regular meetings every evening to monitor the pandemic situation in the state. From now on, I shall hold the same via video conference,” he said.

Chouhan said that in his absence, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary will chair these meetings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd