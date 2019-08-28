Shivraj Singh Chouhan courts arrest in Madhya Pradesh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan courted arrest along with other party leaders in Pichhore town in Shivpuri district after addressing Aakrosh Rally in support of farmers.

Addressing the rally, Chouhan said he won’t rest until loans of farmers are waived off as promised by the Congress in its manifesto ahead of the assembly elections. He said the Congress party formed the government eight months ago but it has not kept its promise on waiver of loan up to Rs two lakh.

He said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and Chief Minister Kamal Nath had promised that loans will be waived off within 10 days. The government has also not kept its promise of providing relief in electricity bills.

He alleged that injustice was being done to BJP workers and the party won’t bear it for long and will take to the streets.