Shivraj Singh Chouhan compares PM Modi to Mahatma Gandhi, calls them ‘mahapurush’

Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: PTI) Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who often lavishes praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi went a step ahead on Saturday as he compared the latter to the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The CM spoke of two ‘mahapurush’ whose exhortations were obeyed by masses: “Mahatma Gandhi, who I have not seen but read, and Shriman Narendra Modi with whom I have had the privilege to work.” Chouhan was speaking at a function where the PM gave away Swach Sarvekshan awards at Indore, which was ranked the cleanest city.

Talking about Gandhi, he said “jo kehte the woh karte the (he did what he said)” and recalled how his appeals influenced people to burn foreign clothes, participate in civil disobedience movement and inspired students to leave schools in protest. He then narrated how Modi’s appeals and exhortations had people give up LPG subsidy, do yoga (not just in India but also abroad) and participate in cleanliness campaign.

“There used to be appeals before but paan-chewing people in Bhopal used to spoil roads and others used to dump garbage. Those appeals never had any appeal but this PM does what he says. In the entire country people had brooms in their hands when he picked up a broom,” said the CM, who often describes the PM as a god’s gift to the nation. He said he was fulfilling the dreams and commitment of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyay and Mahatma Gandhi.

“India is no longer the country at which anyone could point fingers. Modi is now the prime minister. He is committed to making India strong. Ham kisiko apni taraf se chhedenge nahi par kisine ungli uthayi to chhodenge nahi.. ghuske surgical strikes karenge (we won’t poke anyone but if someone points finger at us we will retaliate, even enter (their territory) and do surgical strikes).

