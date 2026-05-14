‘Apnapan’: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls his 35-year association with PM Modi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also former Madhya Pradesh CM, shared his experience with Modi when the latter was the Gujarat CM. (PTI File Photo)

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has authored a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Titled Apnapan, the book will be released on May 26 by former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said his association with Modi spans over 35 years. “I have worked with him as an organisational worker since 1991, when BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi began his Ekta Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. He used to look after the organisational work, and I was the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and was elected for the first time as a member of Parliament,” Chouhan said, recounting his long association with the prime minister.