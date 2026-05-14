‘Apnapan’: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls his 35-year association with PM Modi

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has authored a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Titled Apnapan, the book will be released on May 26 by former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, he said.
Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said his association with Modi spans over 35 years. “I have worked with him as an organisational worker since 1991, when BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi began his Ekta Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. He used to look after the organisational work, and I was the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and was elected for the first time as a member of Parliament,” Chouhan said, recounting his long association with the prime minister.
“When he became BJP’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh as a national general secretary, I was also a general secretary in the state,” Chouhan said.
Discussing his experience working with the prime minister, Chouhan said, “He was in charge of the Ekta Yatra, and I was made convenor of Kesariya Vahini, aiming to connect with youths. Thus, I worked with him for several years as a worker in the (party) organisation.”
Chouhan, who has served as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, also shared his experience with Modi when the latter was his counterpart in Gujarat.
“I have also worked with him as a chief minister. When he became Prime Minister, I was serving as the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh. Now, I am working with him as a minister,” said Chouhan, who also holds the rural development portfolio.
“I have seen Prime Minister Modi taking decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the Union Cabinet meeting in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack,” Chouhan said.
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More