Sunday, September 30, 2018
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces cow ministry in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Chouhan made the announcement in Khajuraho where a function to give awards to gaushalas was organised. The announcement comes days before the model code of conduct kicks-in the poll-bound state.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Published: September 30, 2018 5:10:00 pm
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces cow ministry in MP Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced the establishment of a Gau Mantralaya (cow ministry) in Madhya Pradesh to serve the cow better. The ministry will replace the Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board.

Referring to the country’s first cow sanctuary established near Susner, the chief minister said one sanctuary is not enough because the state has a large number of cows. He said more sanctuaries will be set up by exploring the availability of land.

Chairman of the executive council of the board Swami Akhileshwarnand, who enjoys the status of a Cabinet minister, had recommended the establishment of a separate ministry devoted to the cause of cows citing a shortage of funds in the existing arrangement.

