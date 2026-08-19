Shivraj Singh Chouhan administers ‘Sapt Dhara’ pledge to his ministry

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday administered a pledge to officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and the Ministry of Rural Development, urging them to realise the vision of seven streams of strength or “Sapt Dhara” as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.
On Tuesday, Chouhan’s deputies — Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare — along with Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra, Rural Development Secretary Rohit Kansal, ICAR DG and DARE Secretary DR Mangi Lal Jaat, Land Resources Secretary Narendra Bhooshan and other officials of the both ministries took pledge.
“…participants resolved to make agriculture more prosperous, strengthen food production, expand food processing, take Indian agricultural products to global markets, increase incomes of farmers and ensure due respect for their hard work… towards the goal of creating six crore Lakhpati Didis, following the achievement of the target of three crore Lakhpati Didis…” the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement.