Shivraj Chouhan to poll panel: ‘Treat reports based on false charges against my govt as paid news’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan after meeting EC officials in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Shivraj Singh Chouhan after meeting EC officials in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday urged the Election Commission to display polling percentage at all booths every two hour on the day of election so that political parties can mobilise voters to boost the voting percentage, if it is low.

Chouhan, who met the election commissioners, also suggested that news reports based on “false charges” against him appearing in the media should be treated as “paid news”.

The chief minister was accompanied by state BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is also the party’s state unit in-charge.

Chouhan told reporters that the BJP has been in power in the state for 15 years, and it is natural that the party will go to the masses on the back of its achievements.

READ | Madhya Pradesh HC seeks govt affidavit on Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s SC/ST Act statement

“At times when these achievements (of his government) are reported in newspapers, then complaint is made that this is a case of paid news… We have urged the commission that it should also probe when false allegations are levelled against us, as we are in power, and they then get printed and are publicised among the masses. Action of paid news should be taken in such cases as well,” Chouhan told reporters after the meeting.

He accused the Congress of going to courts and the EC over “baseless issues” to create an atmosphere of “confusion” and vitiate the election process.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App