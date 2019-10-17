Shivraj Chouhan hits back at Congress ministers over road jibe

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the war of words over road condition in Bhopal on Wednesday and wondered if Law Minister P C Sharma and PWD minister Sajjan Singh Varma, who had compared the pothole filled roads with BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s cheeks, were fit to continue as ministers.

“Ministers who compare roads with cheeks show how serious they are. Are they fit to continue as ministers? The comments reflect the level of mindset of Congress people,’’ Chouhan said.

Sharma had inspected the roads with PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Varma on Tuesday. The two ministers had later joked that the Shivraj wanted the streets to resemble Hema Malini’s cheeks but the roads look like Vijayvargiya’s cheeks.