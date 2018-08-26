Follow Us:
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
Shivpal Yadav: Still waiting to be assigned responsibilities by Samajwadi Party

"If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man," he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

By: PTI | Etawah | Published: August 26, 2018 10:56:27 pm
Shivpal Yadav: Still waiting to be assigned responsibilities by Samajwadi Party (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said he was still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party. He was here to attend Rakshabandhan celebrations.

“For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me,” Yadav told reporters. “If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man,” he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

“But, almost one-and-half years have passed, and for how long will I tolerate being ignored,” Yadav said. “I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together,” the senior SP leader said.

“I always respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and I am with him. But those who do not respect him should respect him,” he said.

