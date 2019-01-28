Shivpal Yadav says he’ll contest from Firozabad LS seat

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpal Yadav has announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad constituency, a seat currently held by SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav’s son Akshay Yadav.

Advertising

Speaking at a programme in Etawah on Saturday, he also accused BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav of “betrayal” and asked whether they can be trusted.

“Our people have asked me to fight the election from Firozabad… I have to go there on the 30th. As people have demanded this, I will contest the election from there,” the former SP leader said, adding that whichever government is formed, it cannot be without PSP.

Targeting Mayawati and Akhilesh, Shivpal said, “I did not make her (Mayawati) my sister, Netaji (Mulayam) did not make her his sister and she became Akhilesh’s bua (aunt)… Can we trust the bua? Three times she went with BJP, betrayed Netaji… She betrayed the BJP too…Babua (Akhilesh) cheated his father (Mulayam) and Bua betrayed his brothers… How can we trust someone who betrayed his father and uncle?”

Asked to comment on Shivpal’s decision, Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest elections. What can I say… Akshay is already an MP there and he will definitely contest.”

Advertising

The Firozabad seat has mostly been with the SP since 1999, except in 2009, when after Akhilesh had won from two seats — Firozabad and Kannauj — and later chose to retain Kannauj, leading to bypolls.