Some people get everything without any struggle, says Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Singh Yadav at an event in Lucknow. (Vishal Srivastav) Shivpal Singh Yadav at an event in Lucknow. (Vishal Srivastav)

Speaking at a public platform for the first time since he announced the formation of his Samajwadi Secular Morcha, SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Tuesday said that there are some people in politics who get every thing without putting in any effort or struggle.

In what appeared to be a reference to his nephew and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, he said these days when some people ride a bicycle, it is considered a big deal, while there was a time when he fought entire elections for Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) on a bicycle. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Shivpal said, “I never desired any designation for myself. All I wanted was respect which a senior leader should get. I did not get that respect after the change in SP leadership. I never wanted to part ways… I thought a lot and then took the step as I had no other option.”

He said that he has taken a step forward after taking the blessings of Mulayam and there is no way he is going back. Citing the example of characters of Ravan and Kansa, Shivpal said whoever tries to destroy ‘dharma’ meets the same end as Ravana and Kansa.

“Ravana was powerful and learned, but Rama was on the side of truth and dharma… Ravana lost and his kingdom Lanka was burnt. Similarly, there was Kansa in Mathura. Even these days there are Kansa. The relation with sister and brother-in-law is holy and still Kansa put his sister in jail. Same thing is happening these days in families,” he said.

