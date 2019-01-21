Shivakumara Swami, Lingayat head, dies at 111

Shivakumara Swami, a revered seer of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism passed away Monday in Tumakuru, Karnataka. The 111-year old pontiff was undergoing treatment for a lung infection and was on ventilator support. The cremation will be done on January, 22 at 4.30 pm, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy informed.

Advertising

Born on April 1, 1907, in Veerapura village of Ramanagara, the Lingayat religious head was well known for his philanthropic activities. In recognition of his social work, he was conferred with the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, in 2015 and the Karnataka Ratna in 2007.

He was also conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Literature by Karnataka University in the year 1965.

The Lingayat pontiff was also the head Siddaganga Matha and the Sree Siddaganga Education Society which runs close to 125 educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.

Shivakumara, a revered figure among the Lingayat community not only had several politicians in Karnataka among his followers, but such was his sway that national leaders such as BJP president Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had in the past paid him a visit to seek his blessings.

Advertising

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had recommended Swami’s name for the Bharat Ratna. BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP’s state president also said that their party would request the Prime Minister to confer the seer with the award.