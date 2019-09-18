Shivakumar to be in judicial custody till October 1

A Delhi court remanded Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in judicial custody till October 1 after the Enforcement Directorate told the court that they wanted more time to interrogate him.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed Shivakumar to be taken to hospital, and only after his medical condition is opined to be stable that he be sent to judicial custody in Central Jail, Tihar.

“In case he is admitted in the hospital, his custody shall be taken over by the Supdt. Central Jail, Tihar who shall provide guards to the accused. In case of his admission in the hospital, the doctors shall hand over his custody to Suptd. Central Jail Tihar only on his discharge,” Kuhar said in his order.

The court decided on sending him to hospital after it perused the summary discharge prepared by the IO that Shivakumar was suffering from hypertension and fluctuating blood pressure. He had also undergone angioplasty and was on heavy medical dosage.