Shivakumar bail plea: By paying tax, tainted property can’t become untainted, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court that it was irrelevant that Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar has disclosed his income to the I-T department, and just the fact that he paid taxes does not “make tainted property untainted”.

Advertising

The ED was opposing Shivakumar’s bail application in connection with a money-laundering case. The arguments remained inconclusive and will recommence on Saturday.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the ED, said, “The declaration of property made by him is irrelevant. The question is how he acquired it. Even if he pays tax on it, it still remains tainted. By just paying tax, tainted property cannot be turned into untainted,” he said.

Explained: What ED and I-T have against Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar

“He says he is an agriculturist. Rs 1.38 crore from agricultural income is projected by him in the last 20 years. Entire property is Rs 800 crore. Saying Rs 1.38 crore was invested and became Rs 800 crore is unbelievable… when you sow paddy, you don’t get gold.”