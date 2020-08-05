scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Top News

Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away in Pune

Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar had recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, his family said.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: August 5, 2020 8:37:31 am
The Congress leader had shifted to Pune from his home town in Nilagna in Latur district after he was detected with the virus

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away early on Wednesday morning.

The 91-year-old had recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, his family said.

Patil was being treated in a private hospital in Pune after he had tested positive earlier last month. He had tested negative for the virus four days back. Sources close to the family said his demise was due to kidney-related complications. His last rites will be conducted in Nilanga later today

The Congress leader had shifted to Pune from his home town in Nilagna in Latur district after he was detected with the virus

Patil Nilangekar was the CM for a brief stint in 1985-86. A powerful cooperative leader from Latur, his grandson Sambhaji Patil is a BJP MLA and was the labour minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement