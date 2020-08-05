Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away in Pune

The Congress leader had shifted to Pune from his home town in Nilagna in Latur district after he was detected with the virus The Congress leader had shifted to Pune from his home town in Nilagna in Latur district after he was detected with the virus

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away early on Wednesday morning.

The 91-year-old had recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, his family said.

Patil was being treated in a private hospital in Pune after he had tested positive earlier last month. He had tested negative for the virus four days back. Sources close to the family said his demise was due to kidney-related complications. His last rites will be conducted in Nilanga later today

Patil Nilangekar was the CM for a brief stint in 1985-86. A powerful cooperative leader from Latur, his grandson Sambhaji Patil is a BJP MLA and was the labour minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

