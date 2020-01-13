Shivaji Maharaj can’t be compared with anyone: Maharashtra govt to BJP

Asking the state BJP to clarify its stand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared with anybody in the world. There is only one Shivaji Maharaj like the sun and the moon.” Asking the state BJP to clarify its stand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared with anybody in the world. There is only one Shivaji Maharaj like the sun and the moon.”

A DAY after BJP’s Delhi unit released a book titled ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji – Narendra Modi’, ruling parties Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP on Sunday said that being compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Saturday, the BJP Delhi unit had organised a religious and cultural convention, where the book, written by party leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, was launched.

“Is Modi’s comparison with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj acceptable to Udayan Raje (Bhosale) and Sambhaji Raje, the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji?” Raut asked.

While BJP had nominated Raje to the Rajya Sabha in 2016, in September 2019, Bhosale, a former Lok Sabha MP from Satara, had left NCP to join the party.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: “It shows BJP’s mentality. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh CM had also compared Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji. It is an insult to Shivaji’s work.”

Dhananjay Munde, NCP leader and Minister for Social Justice, said the state will not forgive the saffron party. “BJP leaders have hurt the feelings of Marathi people by publishing such a book. Nobody can be compared with Maharaj.” Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah withdraw the book.

