Shiv Sena’s Naresh Mhaske is Thane mayor

SHIV SENA corporator Naresh Mhaske was on Thursday elected unopposed as the new mayor of Thane. Mhaske, also Sena’s Thane district chief, is currently the leader of house in the party-led Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Pallavi Kadam, also from Sena, was elected as the deputy mayor unopposed. In the 131-member TMC, Sena has the maximum number of seats at 67, followed by NCP with 34.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visted TMC especially to congratulate the newly-appointed office-bearers. Sena leaders Aditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde accompanied him.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad also joined the celebration.