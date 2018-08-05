Shiv Sena: Uniform Civil Code will unite country

Shiv Sena Saamana calls for an uniform civil code. (File) Shiv Sena Saamana calls for an uniform civil code. (File)

Shiv Sena on Saturday said that the Uniform Civil Code should be brought in to keep the country united.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that Bal Thackeray had talked about Hindutva to bring all regions and languages together. “But, Hindutva has also been destroyed in the current regime. Any issue taken as national interest starts from caste and ends with caste. While the Maratha community was agitating in Maharashtra, the Modi government, in the Make in India initiative, has enacted a caste-based law, keeping an eye on the polls,” said the editorial.

“The intended meaning of common civil code for the Constitution makers was equal justice for all castes and religions. Two poisonous attempts were made in the Parliament in form independent law and constitutional commission for protection and rights of each caste,” said Sena, referring to the recent amendment in the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

“Modi government did the same thing about the atrocities law what Rajiv Gandhi did by going against the SC decision in the Shah Bano case. Vote bank politics was the intention of both of them,” remarked the Sena. It further said the party interest has become important than the national interest.

“All the leaders have put the Ayodhya issue in court but the same government brought an amendment in atrocities law. These are double standards. Either accept the court decision or bring the common civil code for all the castes and religions,” said Sena.

It further asked if the government is for all castes and religions, then what is being achieved by dividing the castes. The government is adding fuel to the fire, it added.

